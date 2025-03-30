APC: Nigerians’ll Not Regret Tinubu’s Second Term

Share

Amid strong opposition to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has assured Nigerians that they will not regret re-electing the President for a second term.

Ganduje, who also urged Nigerians to pray for the President’s success, made this statement in his goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

According to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to revamping the economy and addressing the country’s lingering security challenges.

“The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, warmly congratulates the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and across the world on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Ganduje rejoices with all Muslims for the spiritual renewal and discipline attained during the sacred month of fasting, prayer, and devotion to Almighty Allah.

“He urges the faithful to uphold the virtues of piety, selflessness, and compassion that Ramadan represents while also extending love and kindness to one another, especially the less privileged in society.

“As Nigeria continues on its path of growth and development, the APC National Chairman calls on Muslims and all citizens to remain steadfast in promoting unity, peace, and national progress.

“He emphasizes that the lessons of Ramadan—patience, sacrifice, and perseverance—are essential in fostering harmony and strengthening the nation’s democratic institutions.

“The two-term Kano State governor urges the Muslim Ummah and Nigerians to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s success in his efforts to lift the country out of economic hardship and resolve lingering security challenges, noting that Nigerians will not regret re-electing him after his first tenure.

“Ganduje also commends Nigerians for their unwavering support of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and assures them of the APC-led government’s commitment to improving the welfare and well-being of all citizens.

“Once again, the APC National Chairman extends his heartfelt felicitations and prays that Almighty Allah (SWT) accepts the prayers and sacrifices of the Muslim Ummah and grants them abundant blessings in this season of celebration.”

