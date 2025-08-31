APC Needs Authentic Progressive Leader As Chairman –Oyegoke

A long-standing member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olakunle Oyegoke, in this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO, speaks about his political journey, his ambition to become the next chairman of the party in Ondo State, and his vision for genuine progressive leadership

How are you going to use this wealth of experience to transform the party in Ondo State if elected as Chairman of APC in Ondo State?

I am from Ifira-Akoko in Akoko South-East Local Government. I have been a member of this party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), right from the days of the legacy parties – from Alliance for Democracy (AD) to Action Congress (AC) to Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and now APC. I contested as a member of the House of Assembly on the platform of AD in 2003. I have served in various capacities: I was Director of Publicity in AD, Director of Research, and a member of several committees at the party level.

In addition, I was the President of Ondo State Youth in Politics (OYIP), which served as the youth wing of the Alliance for Democracy during the tenure of Chief Adebayo Adefarati as the governor of Ondo State between 1999 and 2003. Although I once had a stint with the Labour Party for about two years, I returned to APC and continued to serve. I was part of the Electoral Committee that produced the late Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his then deputy, Agboola Ajayi. I also participated in the Akeredolu Aketi Aiyatewa Campaign Organization in his second term. Today, I remain a loyal progressive and committed member of our party.

Among the aspirants jostling for APC chairmanship in Ondo State, what differentiate you from others?

It is about service, commitment, and genuine progressive ideals. Progressivism is not measured by how long you have been around, but by your willingness to go the extra mile to help others, even when you gain nothing from it personally. What makes me different is that I have consistently fought causes that were not directly mine, simply because they were in the interest of justice and fairness. If elected chairman, I will protect the interests of all members, support the government to succeed, and bring my wealth of experience to bear in providing genuine leadership. I also understand the importance of youth participation in politics. Having served as president of Ondo State Youth in Politics, I know how to mobilize and galvanize young people for progressive participation. The time is right for true democrats to provide leadership in our party. Let me add that I have remained in progressive fold since my foray into the politics of Ondo State unlike some who have changed political parties many times. My constituency stands me in a better position as the chairman of the party.

If elected chairman, what would your relationship with the governor look like?

Without doubt, the governor of any state is the leader of the party in that state. For any party executive to succeed, he must have a robust working relationship with the governor. The chairman must not only support the governor but also serve as his number one adviser on party matters. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is a man with listening ears, and as the chairman, I would work closely with him, providing honest advice while ensuring free flow of information, patronage, and a sense of belonging to all party members across Ondo State.

One major problem in political parties is candidate selection of candidates for election. How will you handle this sensitive process?

The selection of candidates is always a contest. Many people will naturally aspire for positions. As chairman, my duty is to ensure a level playing field for all aspirants. Our party’s constitution is clear: primaries must be conducted, and the supremacy of the party must always be upheld. I will follow party directives strictly, ensuring that fairness is maintained at every stage.

In Ondo State, there is no governorship election in 2027, and a lot of people are showing interest in senatorial, national, and state assemblies; how are you going to manage the backlash that may result if eventually, you get the position?

That will not be too difficult, because before the primary election, if I am the party chairman, I will be relating with every aspirant. We will be having periodic meetings. Make them realize that it is only one person who will win the primary election. Build this one into their senses. And that after the primary election, they should accept the results in good faith because, under my watch, there are going to be free and fair primaries for all the aspirants.

Some people are suggesting automatic tickets for serving members of the National Assembly. Do you support this idea?

That kind of decision goes beyond an individual. A party is like a family — when the family decides, personal opinions may have to give way. I may not wholly agree with automatic tickets, but if that is the national decision of the party, then so be it. However, I still believe there should be room for others to aspire so that fairness and healthy competition are not lost.

The PDP recently zoned its presidential ticket to the South. Do you think this will affect President Bola Tinubu’s chances of getting reelected?

Not at all. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is no longer just a political leader; he is a mega force in Nigerian politics. Let me say this emphatically: even if PDP zones its ticket to Lagos State itself, they will still lose. Tinubu has a history with Nigerians — a destiny yet to be fulfilled. Nigeria is currently undergoing reconstruction after decades of decay in our economy, politics, and values. Tinubu is laying a new foundation. It cannot be completed in two years, but with consistency and resilience, Nigeria will get to its destined place. Zoning by PDP will not change that reality.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is also strategizing ahead of 2027. What is your take?

It is a contest. Whoever they pick, whether from the North or south, does not guarantee victory. Elections are about dynamics, structures, and strategy, not just candidates. By 2027, Nigerians will see the real political game plan, and APC will still stand strong.

Several support groups are springing up to drum up support for President Tinubu in Ondo state. What is your advice?

It is a beautiful thing. The more groups we have, the more people we mobilize to join APC and support the Tinubu project. However, support groups must not operate in isolation. In Ondo State, our governor is the leader, and all groups must align under his leadership. Fragmentation has weakened Ondo’s voice in national politics. For us to be heard and to deliver maximally for Tinubu, all groups must come together under one umbrella with the governor as coordinating leader.

The current APC executive in Ondo State is rounding off. Which areas would you improve on if elected?

The present crop of leadership headed by Engr Ade Adetimehin has done excellently well. But I will improve on what they have done. There is no doubt saying they have not done well. But by the time I get there, I will improve on what they have done. They have recorded so many firsts. I will add more value to what they have done. Like I said the current executive has done well and deserves commendation. They led the party through several elections and achieved victories. But politics is continuous. If elected, I will improve on transparency, inclusiveness, and recognition of all leaders and members. I will provide platforms for regular meetings, proper feedback channels, and accountability for those benefiting from the party’s structures.

Favoritism in candidate selection has been a complaint in political parties. Some would defect if cheated, how would you tackle it?

I prefer to call it “advantage,” not favoritism. Sometimes, politics is about relationships, just as spirituality is about closeness to God. Everyone, including the governor, leans on certain people for support. But as the chairman, I will ensure that party rules and guidelines are strictly followed. Primaries must remain the standard. There are methods of selecting candidates; consensus, nomination by party leadership and primaries either direct or indirect.

There are members of the executive of the party who would be elected as you, what is going to be your relationship with them?

Our relationship is going to be cordial, friendly and the atmosphere will be palatable. It is going to be an executive position where everybody will have his or her role to play. Everybody would be given the opportunity to exhibit the leadership qualities that God has deposited in them and by the grace of God, we are going to work together as a team so that collectively we will achieve what we want to achieve. Just as Chief Obafemi Awolowo said, I don’t see myself as having monopoly of wisdom. I won’t see myself as know it all. We will consult and work together; our administration would not be personalized executive.

What if candidates, or even the chairman, are imposed on the party what would be your reaction?

Imposition is not known to our party. APC is a party of primaries and due process. Yes, the governor is the leader of the party in the state, but he would not do anything that would undermine the unity and progress of the party in Ondo State.

What is your take on the rumblings in national politics?

I just want people to be more patient with the president. That is my candid advice. There can never be gain without pain. We are indeed passing through a lot of pain in Nigeria now. But I will equally advise the people as well. Let us help the government to succeed, let us have other streams of income. Things are improving gradually. Many of our people are going back to the farms and food is becoming cheaper. The Federal Government under President Tinubu is working to tackle the issue of insecurity in different parts of the country.