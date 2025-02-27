APC NEC: Tinubu Gets Confidence Vote As Buhari, El-Rufai, Amaechi Absent From Meeting

Share

President Bola Tinubu yesterday expressed his determination to work harder for the country’s greater good, insisting that the economy was on the path of recovery.

The President spoke in Abuja at the All-Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, during which he received a vote of confidence from the party for his administration’s good performance.

He said the commendation from the party’s highest decision-making organ was a call for more hard work. He promised not to fail the party faithful. “I am happy with your vote of confidence, and I accept it.

The vote is a challenge to do more work; we will vigorously pursue our sovereignty in food security, investment and development. “I am happy with food prices coming down, especially as Ramadan approaches. The sun is high, and the sky is bright outside. While the rest of the world unravels, we see growth in Nigeria. We are seeing a gradual return to stability. We are seeing improvements. I thank you, governors,” Tinubu said.

The President thanked Nigerians for their continued belief and trust in the APC. He pledged to continue working assiduously with other arms of government to ensure the greater good for Nigerians and commended APC governors and executives for their continued and unwavering commitment.

The President also commended the party’s National Working Committee for its performance and called for measures to end some of the crises in the states.

“The National Working Committee is doing a very good job; I am pleased with them. However, there are a few conflicts in the various states. Let’s set up committees to look into the lingering problems in the states and appeal to these party leaders in various states to please be calm and be collaborative,” the President said.

The party’s National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who disclosed that ruling party had a debt of N8.9 billion when he assumed office, thanked members for their steadfastness in the face of challenges and assured them that the party would continue to deliver on its electoral promises.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, reiterated the National Assembly’s commitment to supporting President Tinubu in lifting the nation from its economic and developmental woes.

“The Senate will expeditiously pass bills that would enhance our national development, improve the economy and redirect our national pathway,” he said.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas commended the President for his vision and courage in making unpopular but essential decisions. Incidentally, conspicuously absent from the NEC meeting were former President Muhammadu Buhari; former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, and former Governor of Rivers State/exMinister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

The APC National Executive Council meeting, the first since Tinubu’s assumption of office in May 2023, comes a day after the national caucus meeting of the party at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where party leaders praised President Tinubu’s administration for turning the economy around, with GDP growing by 3.84 per cent in the last quarter of 2024 and inflation going downhill.

