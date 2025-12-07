APC NEC: NWC Members Lobby For Tenure Extension

…to adopt constitutional amendment proposal …consider

E-registration … fix time table for Congresses, National Convention.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for next week will discuss among other issues proposal for constitutional amendment, a party source has revealed.

That was as it emerged that members of the National Working Committee(NWC) members of the party are currently pushing for a tenure extension this years. The APC National Legal Adviser, Murtala Aliyu Kankia, recently at a function in Abuja, revealed the planned constitutional amendment that would create the Directorate of APC Support Group.

Other issues that would be discussed at the National Executive Council meeting are the E-Registration and timetable for the party congresses and National Convention for next year. The e-registration of the party was recently commissioned by the APC National Organizing Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, on behalf of the National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda in Abuja.

The e-registration would be done in all the Local Government Areas, to be supervised by the State chairmen of APC. The E-registration, according to the party, is to create a credible and verifiable digital membership database across Nigeria. The initiative aims to modernise the party’s operations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party source said, “based on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the NEC would also discuss the guidelines for primaries and congresses. “Party primaries and congresses would be held early next year.

Therefore, it would be the major discussion at the NEC meeting,” he said. The source also disclosed that the members of the National Working Committee are already lobbying for extension of tenure. Their four years tenure would terminate next year, as they were elected in 2022. The source explained that they are using the entrance of the National Chairman, Prof. Yiltwda, to seek for an extension.

“They are looking for a means to conduct the primaries and National Convention of the party for the 2027 general elections,” he said. The APC national chairman was brought in August this year after the former governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje resigned.

Announcing the NEC meeting, the party said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby announces the meetings of its National Caucus and National Executive Committee, in accordance with Articles 12.5 and 12.3 of the APC Constitution.”