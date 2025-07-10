APC NEC: Akume Backs Out Of Natl Chairmanship Race

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for July 24, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has distanced himself from the race for the party’s National Chairmanship.

Akume made this known in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, on Thursday in Abuja.

“The attention of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has been drawn to a publication in Leadership Newspaper indicating that he is among top politicians jostling for the position of National Chairman of the APC.

“To the best of our knowledge, this claim is nothing but a fabrication aimed at distracting the SGF from the key responsibilities entrusted to him by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR),” the statement read.

The SGF emphasized that he is not in contention for any party office, including the National Chairmanship, and that his primary focus remains the full implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

“Senator Akume is not jostling with anyone for the post of APC National Chairman or any other position within the party. His main focus is to ensure he does not betray the trust President Tinubu has placed in him, especially as it concerns delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda within the stipulated timeframe,” the statement added.

Akume acknowledged that there are other qualified candidates from the North-Central geopolitical zone who may vie for the position should the party zone it accordingly. However, he reiterated that his priority is national development, not intra-party contests.

The statement followed media reports suggesting that Akume had been positioned by the Presidency to take over from former APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, in the event of his resignation.

Reacting to the claim, Akume stated: “I am not in a hurry to abdicate my responsibility or the task placed before me by the President. I firmly believe that whatever is meant for you will come to pass in due time. I am not in any race I didn’t enlist in.

“Everything I have achieved in life has come from God, often through the instrumentality of people like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am currently focused on ensuring that the Renewed Hope Agenda is realised, so Nigerians can enjoy the dividends of democracy. That’s what we are working on day and night.”

The SGF also appealed to the media for responsible journalism, especially when reporting on politically sensitive matters.

“We urge journalists and media practitioners to adhere to the principles of fairness and professionalism. The Office of the SGF is open to inquiries for fact-checking, and we encourage the media to take advantage of this to avoid misinformation capable of heating the polity,” he added.