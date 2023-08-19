APC N’central Stakeholders Meet Ganduje, Seek Development Commission

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from North Central on Friday demanded for the establishment of North Central Development Commission (NCDC) for the zone.

The demand was made when the stakeholders paid a courtesy visit to the APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje who they also urged to ensure proper inclusion in the composition of membership into the board positions in various parastatals and agencies.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, Conve- ner/Leader, General Lawrence Anebi Onoja Rtd said, “Remember us in the zone with key appointments in Federal boards, parastatals, commissions and agencies in line with the Federal character principle.”

On the demand for the commission, he stated that “The North Central zone has witnessed the most prolonged state of insecurity experience in the Fourth Republic.”

He added that “This has been mainly in the form of terrorist and banditry attacks, with adverse consequences on the social cohesion of the people, food security and education among others.

We request that you use your good offices to help/encourage us to develop new strategies that will address the security challenges we face, once and for all.