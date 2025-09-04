APC N’Central Chairmen: Even PDP Govs Are Happy With Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) North Central Chairmen have praised the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claiming that even governors from opposition parties are satisfied with the government’s performance.

The chairmen made the remarks on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

According to the group, there are no major challenges facing Tinubu’s government, noting that the prices of foodstuffs are declining.

Speaking to the media, the leader of the Chairmen, Dr. Aliyu Bello Sa’id, said: “We are here to condole our new leader over the passing of his mother, and we patiently await the burial. The state of the nation is not about elections. Our focus is on the APC Renewed Hope Agenda, delivering on the campaign promises of our able leader, Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“By the grace of God, we have seen progress and development. Even the opposition acknowledges that four years is not enough to fix a scattered and tattered ship. President Tinubu has made significant strides in economic recovery. Foodstuff prices are falling daily due to diversification beyond oil. The naira has been floated, and the economy is moving in the right direction.

“If you go to various states, including PDP-controlled states, they are happy because the allocations they are receiving are three to four times what they previously got. The bold steps taken by President Tinubu are yielding results. Nigeria is on the right track, and we remain focused on our national project, which cannot be completed in one term. We will continue to deliver on the people’s confidence and trust.”

Responding to concerns about opposition threats in the North Central region, the group’s spokesman said: “Elections are won on performance. The Chairman of the PDP, our main opposition, is from the North Central. We defeated them. Their recent appointments without proper congresses show lack of credibility. President Tinubu’s achievements have given the people confidence.”

The APC leaders also addressed security concerns, stressing that insecurity is not unique to the North Central region but affects the entire country. “The government is combing every nook and corner to ensure that criminals are pushed out. With God on our side, this will soon become history,” said the FCT Chairman.

The chairmen dismissed the emergence of new political parties like the ADC as insignificant, describing them as old actors in a new vehicle.