APC Nat’l Scribe Commends Osun Senators For Endorsing Tinubu

Excited by the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu by the three senators from Osun, a leading gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, has urged them to extend the gesture by leaving the troubled Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the progressive camp.

The APC national secretary who reacted through the Senator Ajibola Basiru Campaign Organisation, SABCO, commended the PDP senators, saying that they have done what the Yorubas would call Omoluabi.

The trio of Senators Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East), Lere Oyewumi (Osun West) and Olubiyi Fadeyi (Osun Central) had recently issued a joint statement in support of President Bola Tinubu, endorsing him as their sole and preferred presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

A statement signed by Prof. Remi Ajala, on behalf of SABCO, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, reads “The public recognition by the PDP senators of President Tinubu’s achievements especially in the areas of infrastructure development, economic reforms, food security, and national security is another testimonial that Nigeria is working under our leader and moving towards the clear path of development and it shows a clear act of truthfulness and statesmanship. This shows his leadership and style of governance are bringing positive results to Nigerians, including the electorates and constituents in their different senatorial districts in Osun State.

“We appreciate that these senators have acknowledged the Renewed Hope Agenda and how it is beginning to positively impact their constituencies. This kind of honest leadership deserves to be encouraged and applauded, especially in a time when Nigerians seek real progress.”

He admonished the PDP senators to take their loyalty and support a step further, stating that it is not enough to praise the President from a distance for self-serving purposes but should wholly align fully with the progressive family at the national and state levels to cement their endorsement of President Tinubu.

According to the campaign organisation, their full alliance and alignment with APC at the state level will show true commitment and allow Osun state and her citizens to fully benefit from the President’s bigger vision to integrate development across the length and breath of Nigeria.

“Pitching your tent with the APC will help bring the needed development to Osun APC led state government when inaugurated in 2026, in key sectors such as infrastructure, education, agriculture, sustainable economy, healthcare. It will also help end the underperformance and maladministration currently witnessed under the deceptive administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke.”

“Finally, we call on the three Osun PDP senators to display courage and show real leadership by joining forces with progressive elements and emulating other national assembly lawmakers who have already moved to the APC. This is the time to act for the good of Osun State and Nigeria at large,” the advised.

