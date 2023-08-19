APC Nat’l Scribe, Basiru Warns Members Against Anti-Party Activities

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru on Saturday advised members who are tired of the party to leave instead of staying and still be working against the party.

Basiru gave the advice while addressing APC members in Osun who came to welcome him after his elevation as the National Secretary of the party.

Addressing the party faithfuls who gathered at the popular Nelson Mandela Freedom Park Osogbo, to celebrate his elevation, Basiru urged them to work assiduously for the party, warning them against anti-party activities.

“I implore all of us to work assiduously for the party, God will reward everyone. Those that had benefitted from the party and still betray us, we have handed over their matter to God. If you know you are tired of the party leave but don’t stay and still work against it.

“Those that betrayed us are now disappointed over the appointment of a caretaker committee for local government areas.

“Don’t be deceived, this party is the main party that is development oriented. They are talking about fuel subsidy, the removal is for development, before now they pay N1 trillion for a subsidy so within two months the government has been able to save N2 trillion.”

“Anybody who is in this party and does not have a leader that will be counselling him or her should go and look for one. Those that are guiding us is Baba Bisi Akande and anybody that follows him will not be lost because he judges right. You can’t use anything to induce him.

“Oyetola is currently doing his ministerial induction in Abuja ahead of the swearing-in on Monday. Baba Akande is in Abuja, the President insisted that he should stay in Abuja, where Baba is living in Abuja is bigger than the government house they are fighting over in Osun State

The Osogbo-born political strategist however appreciated the people of Olorunda and Osogbo local Governments for standing by him and the party during the last general election.

“I want to thank all our supporters for standing with the party, APC garnered over 113,000 votes in Osun Central Senatorial District in the last election.

“President Bola Tinubu won Osun Central Senatorial district in spite of all the intimidation and harassment by the thugs. I refuse to go to tribunal to challenge the result, God who created me knows his plan for my life and I give thanks to God.

‘I appreciate those who stood by me, especially in Osogbo and Olorunda, they prove to the people who claimed they owned Osogbo, they are not the owner of Osogbo but the indigenes.

.

“Less than one year, those that worked against the interests of are ripping the consequences. Those that they put in government, they are treating them like babies and they don’t know what is in government.”