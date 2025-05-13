APC Nat’l Leadership Storms Senate As Three Kebbi Senators Defect from PDP

Share

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), alongside members of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), paid a strategic visit to the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, where they witnessed the high-profile defection of three senators from Kebbi State to the ruling party.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, who presided over the plenary session, welcomed the APC leadership and formally announced their presence in the Senate chambers.

He then disclosed the defection of the lawmakers, beginning with Senator Adamu Aliero, representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District.

READ ALSO:

Also announced was the defection of Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, a former Senate Leader from the 9th Assembly and representative of Kebbi North Senatorial District. Senator Garba Maidoki, who represents Kebbi South Senatorial District, followed suit, making the defections a clean sweep of Kebbi State’s representation in the Senate.

All three senators were elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but cited internal crises within the party as the primary reason for their decision to cross the aisle.

In their respective letters of defection, the senators expressed confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, asserting that the administration’s vision is taking root despite the ongoing challenges of insecurity across the nation.

The presence of the APC’s national leadership at the defection further underscores the party’s strategic moves ahead of future electoral contests and the growing political realignments within Nigeria’s legislative landscape.

Share