APC Nat’l Chairman Yilwatda Donates N10m, Farm Inputs To Plateau Farmers

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has donated ₦10 million, alongside seedlings and other agricultural inputs, to farmers in Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State, as part of efforts to boost food security and support grassroots livelihoods.

Yilwatda made the donation on Saturday at his home community of Ampang East, Kanke LGA, during a ceremony where he was honoured with a traditional chieftaincy title by his kinsmen.

He was conferred with the title “Kaeh-rit of Ampang East,” meaning “the good seed,” in recognition of his contributions to community development and humanitarian service.

Speaking at the event, the APC national chairman said the gesture aligns with the food security agenda of the President Bola Tinubu administration, which prioritises increased agricultural productivity as a strategy to reduce poverty and strengthen the economy.

He stressed that empowering local farmers with critical inputs remains key to achieving sustainable food production and building community resilience.

Prof. Yilwatda, who was recently honoured with a traditional title by the Tiv nation, said his public service philosophy is inspired by President Tinubu’s leadership style.

He also described the APC as an inclusive party, noting that it does not discriminate between old and new members, amid speculations of political realignments in Plateau State.

He added that political harmony across all levels of government would enhance coordination and ensure development policies directly benefit the people of Plateau State.

The chieftaincy ceremony attracted party faithful, community leaders and farmers, who commended Yilwatda for his support to agriculture and grassroots development.