APC Nat’l Chairman, Yilwatda, Celebrates Akande At 87

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has paid tribute to elder statesman and former interim chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, as he marks his 87th birthday, describing him as a moral compass and a foundational pillar of Nigeria’s progressive movement.

In a congratulatory message released on Friday, Yilwatda said Chief Akande’s life at 87 remains a profound testimony to service, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the ideals that birthed the APC and strengthened democracy in Nigeria.

According to the APC chairman, Akande’s political journey has been defined by courage, conscience, and steadfast devotion to integrity, justice, and national development, noting that his influence transcends party politics and resonates across the country.

“From the formative years of the progressive movement to the historic consolidation of the APC, Baba Akande’s leadership, wisdom, and selflessness have helped shape the identity, values, and direction of our great party,” Yilwatda said.

He recalled that in moments of uncertainty, the former Osun State governor provided clarity, stood firmly for unity during periods of division, and offered principled guidance during critical transitions in the party’s history.

Beyond politics, Yilwatda described Akande as a father figure to generations of leaders, whose counsel and example continually remind Nigerians that true leadership is rooted in service to humanity rather than personal gain.

“His calm strength, disciplined conduct, and moral authority continue to inspire confidence and stability within the APC,” he added.

The APC chairman prayed for good health, peace, and renewed strength for the elder statesman, expressing gratitude for his enduring presence and contributions to Nigeria’s democratic growth.

“Nigeria is better because of you. The APC is stronger because of you. History will remember you with honour, and generations yet unborn will speak your name with pride,” Yilwatda said.