APC Nat’l Chairman Visits Gombe, Commends Inuwa Yahaya’s Devt Strides

…Says State Reflects APC’s Ideals of Justice, Unity and Progress

…‘Gombe Is an APC Stronghold, We Are Headed for Victory in 2027’ – Gov Inuwa Yahaya

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for strengthening party cohesion and driving visible development across Gombe State, describing the state as a model of inclusive governance and political stability under the APC.

Professor Yilwatda made these remarks during a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Government House, Gombe, as part of his engagements with party leaders and stakeholders in the state.

The APC National Chairman said his tour of the state has reinforced his confidence in Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s leadership.

He noted that he saw several completed and ongoing projects, including quality road networks, a functional healthcare facilities, modest airport, and an impressive educational institutions, describing them as evidence of purposeful governance and prudent management of public resources.

Beyond infrastructure, Professor Yilwatda praised Governor Inuwa Yahaya for expanding the APC’s political base in Gombe State, particularly through the inclusion of members from other political parties, while sustaining harmony among diverse religious and social groups.

According to him, the Governor has succeeded in fostering religious tolerance and political inclusiveness, countering earlier perceptions of party politics being shaped by religious divisions.

“Today, I see genuine harmony, with people of different faiths working together within one political platform without segregation.

“This deliberate effort to build social cohesion is highly commendable,” he stated.

The APC National Chairman emphasised that Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s leadership reflects the party’s core values of justice, unity and progress, describing him as a progressive leader, a unifier and a strong advocate of fairness and equity.

While congratulating the Governor on his achievements, Professor Yilwatda urged him to sustain the momentum by delivering more people-oriented projects, deepening unity and strengthening social cohesion across communities.

He also assured the people of Gombe State that the APC-led Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to economic recovery and improved national security through strategic local and international partnerships aimed at enhancing intelligence gathering and counter-terrorism efforts.

Responding, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya reiteratedGombe State’s firm loyalty to the APC, declaring the state a stronghold of the party and expressing confidence in its prospects ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Gombe remains firmly APC. Our party is accommodating, inclusiveand development-driven. By the grace of God, the APC will continue to grow and consolidate its position ahead of 2027,” the Governor stated.

Tracing the party’s steady growth in the state since 2019, Governor Inuwa Yahaya recalled that the APC wrested power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and returned stronger in 2023 despite political challenges.

He pointed out the party’s growing legislative strength, noting that the APC entered office with 19 members in the Gombe State House of Assembly, increased to 20 out of 24 seats after the 2023 elections, and has since risen to 22.

“We will carry everyone along, and we are giving you our one hundred percent support. By the grace of God, 2027 is ours,” he declared.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya assured the APC National Chairman that the party’s dominance in Gombe would extend beyond his tenure, stressing that continuity of APC leadership in the state is guaranteed.

“Even after I leave office, my successor will be APC, inshaAllah. Gombe is APC,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the recent wave of defections to the APC in some states, including Taraba, signals a broader national realignment, predicting that more states would soon align with the party under its current national leadership.

Speaking in his capacity as Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, the Governor emphasized unity among governors in the region, likening the current cooperation to the legacy of unity championed during the era of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

“We are one big family in the North. We are united, and we will continue to work together to develop our region,” he said.

The Governor also commended President Tinubu for what he described as a high level of tolerance and inclusive leadership, noting that Gombe State remains a model of peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims.

“Our people live together in peace and harmony. This reflects the accommodating nature of our party, which is committed to taking Nigeria towards peace, unity, and prosperity,” he stated.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya assured the APC National Chairman of the support of the people of Gombe State for President Tinubu and the APC-led Federal Government.

Ismaila Uba Misilli

Director-General

( Press Affairs)

Government House

Gombe