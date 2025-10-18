APC Nat’l Chairman Set To Receive Top ADC Defectors

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has announced that several prominent politicians from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other opposition parties are set to join the ruling party in the coming days.

Speaking during a meeting with Plateau State APC stakeholders held at the Crest Hotel, Jos, on Friday, Yilwatda said that the party would soon welcome high-profile defectors who have completed all formalities ahead of their official unveiling.

“Next week, I will be receiving some notable figures from the ADC,” the APC Chairman revealed.

He further disclosed that some politicians who had previously defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ADC are now returning to the APC, while others, including senators and governors, have indicated interest in joining the ruling party.

“Many of them have completed their ‘medicals’ and will be officially unveiled next week,” Yilwatda said.

“In another two weeks, we will unveil yet another big figure who just finished his own ‘medicals.’ He tried to unveil himself the day before yesterday, you probably saw it in the news but officially, we’ll be receiving him soon.”

The APC Chairman described the party as “the bride of the moment”, emphasizing that its growing influence and unity have made it more attractive across the political landscape.

Yilwatda also expressed deep appreciation to party members in Plateau State for their loyalty and resilience during difficult times, particularly after the party’s legal challenges following the Supreme Court verdict.

“Many people thought that was the end of APC on the Plateau; that we had been buried politically. But what they didn’t see was the seed that had already been sown,” he said.

“That seed germinated, and today, APC is stronger, more vibrant, and growing bigger by the day.”

The APC National Chairman concluded by welcoming new members into the party and urging continued unity as more political heavyweights prepare to join the ruling party.