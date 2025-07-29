APC Nat’l Chairman Seeks Closer Collaboration Between Engineers, Politicians

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has reaffirmed his commitment to engineering excellence and national development, stressing the need for deeper collaboration between political leaders and the engineering profession.

Yilwatda stated this on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, at his residence in Abuja. The visit was part of NSE’s ongoing engagements with national leaders to strengthen partnerships aimed at promoting innovation, infrastructure development, and STEM education across the country.

Oguntala, the first female president of the NSE, congratulated Prof. Yilwatda on his emergence as the APC National Chairman and commended the party for recognising competence and professional integrity in its leadership selection.

“Your election is a win not just for the APC, but for the entire engineering community. It is a powerful reminder that professionalism, innovation, and visionary leadership remain vital in shaping Nigeria’s future,” she said.

She also highlighted the society’s flagship initiatives and its advocacy for the integration of engineering expertise into national policymaking and development planning.

In his remarks, Prof. Yilwatda, a seasoned engineer and academic, thanked the NSE delegation and pledged to continue using his platform to promote engineering excellence and encourage the next generation of professionals.

“As engineers, we must be central to national planning and execution. I remain committed to leveraging every position I occupy to advance the cause of engineering and open doors for young engineers,” he stated.

The NSE delegation included Past President, Engr. Kashim A. Ali, FNSE, mni; Vice President (Assets Management), Engr. Rachel Serumun Ugye, FNSE; and Executive Committee Member (Corporate Services), Engr. Dauda Musa, FNSE.