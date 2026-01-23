APC Nat’l Chairman Hosts Football Legend, Nwankwo Kanu In Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, has hosted Nigerian football icon Nwankwo Kanu at his residence in Abuja, in a meeting that brought together politics, sports, and business.

The visit featured discussions on strengthening collaboration among the three sectors to drive national development, youth empowerment, and economic growth.

Yilwatda stressed the importance of understanding how politics, sports, and business intersect, describing them as powerful tools for societal transformation when properly aligned.

“Politics, sports, and business can be very interesting if understood,” the APC chairman said, noting that strategic synergy among the sectors could unlock new opportunities for Nigeria.

Nwankwo Kanu, fondly known as “Papilo,” is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s greatest football exports.

A former Super Eagles captain, UEFA Champions League winner, and Premier League star with Arsenal, Kanu has successfully transitioned into sports administration, business, and philanthropy.

Through the Kanu Heart Foundation, the football legend has contributed significantly to healthcare and humanitarian causes across Nigeria and beyond, reinforcing his influence beyond the pitch.