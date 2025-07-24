APC: Nat’l Chairman Burden – Yilwatda

The newly elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has described his new role as a “burden of trust,” calling on party members not to abandon the APC.

Speaking after assuming office at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, Yilwatda urged members of the National Working Committee (NWC), APC governors, National Assembly members, and officials in the Presidency to rally behind the party.

He likened the APC to a vehicle, with members as mechanics responsible for ensuring the party does not break down along the way.

“I count it a rare privilege and must appreciate God, the leadership of our party, our governors, the National Assembly, the National Working Committee, and all our loyal supporters for placing this burden of trust on me,” he said. “It is a trust and a burden at the same time because it’s heavy. But I know I have capable people around me.”

Yilwatda emphasized his familiarity with many NWC members, noting that he had previously worked with them during campaigns, primaries, and election monitoring.

He expressed hope that with teamwork and commitment, the party would expand its membership, deepen its use of technology, and maintain transparency to earn the continued trust of Nigerians and the diaspora.

“We are the mechanics, and the party is the vehicle. Together, we will fix it, drive it, and ensure we reach our desired destination. It’s a collective effort, and I believe this party will become the pride of the nation under our leadership,” he said.

Yilwatda also extended an open invitation to new members, expressing confidence that the APC would attract more governors, lawmakers, and local government leaders.

He thanked the media for what he described as their fair reportage of the party’s progress, urging them to continue projecting a positive image of both the APC and Nigeria.

“Our revenue is improving, the economy is doing better, and we see that reflected in your coverage. Every good image you project about this nation is for our collective good,” he said.