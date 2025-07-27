APC Nat’l Chair: Party Members Decry Violation Of Constitution

The appointment of the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party on Thursday last week has raised some concerns, as some party members have decried the continuous violation of the party’s constitution.

According to them, this is the second time in two years that the National Chairman of the APC is being produced by National Executive Committee of the party a situation they consider an aberration.

In August 2023, the former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, was appointed by the APC NEC as a replacement for the former Governor of Nassarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Ganduje spent two years as APC National Chairman without the ratification of the party’s National Convention as provided by the constitution of the party.

Article 13:1 of the APC constitution stipulates among other things: “The final authority of the Party shall rest with the National Convention, which shall have the powers to: Ratify policies and programmes of the Party; and elect or remove National Officers of the Party.”

However speaking, APC member, Mathew Joshua said, “this section of the constitution has been violated.”

He further said, “In 2023, the NEC of the APC appointed the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary and they were not ratified by national Convention of the party.

“On Thursday last week, NEC also appointed for the party another National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

“Where is this approved in the party’s constitution?

“You will recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is using the fourth APC National Chairman.

“When he came into power in 2023, the APC National Chairman was Senator Abdullahi Adamu. Adamu was allegedly forced to resign and former governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje was brought in.

“Ganduje was also allegedly forced to resign in July this year and the Deputy National Chairman North, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori took the reign of the party as Acting National Chairman.

“Now, the NEC has appointed another member of the party as National Chairman. This is having a negative effect on our party.”

Further on the APC constitution, Article 20 says: “Unless otherwise provided for: All Party posts prescribed or implied by this Constitution shall be filled by democratically conducted elections at the respective National Convention or Congress subject, where possible, to consensus, provided that where a candidate has emerged by consensus for an elective position, a vote of “yes” or “no” by ballot or voice shall be called, to ensure that it was not an imposition which could breed discontent and crisis.”