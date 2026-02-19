APC Nat’l Chair Greets Christians, Muslims

As the Catholic Christians and Muslims commenced their lent and Ramadan, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has congratulated them.

Yilwatda in a statement from his Special Adviser, Media and Communications Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, described the twin sacred seasons as deeply significant periods of fasting, reflection, sacrifice, and spiritual renewal for Nigerians of both faiths.

Tooki said, “he noted that it is profoundly instructive, and richly symbolic, that Ramadan and Lent are beginning on the same day, describing the rare convergence as a powerful message to the nation.”