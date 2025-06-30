APC National Youth Leader Unveils Progressive Youth House

The APC National Youth Leader, Dr. Dayo Israel, is set to unveil a brand new “Progressive Youth Resource Center” – a facility housing the Strategic Office of the National Youth Leader and Operational Office of the National Youth Wing, located in the highend Wuse 2 area of Abuja.

The Center, which is one of the legacy projects of the first tenure of this administration is a dynamic and multifunctional facility set to redefine youth engagement within the party and across Nigeria’s political landscape.

He said: “The facility would more importantly house the party’s official youth mobilisation effort towards the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.”

Three event spaces of varying sizes for youth trainings and town hall meetings that can be used by any youth support group which consists of a lounge, a boardroom, a world-class multimedia suite/ podcast studio, an operational office for Jagaban Army Movement.