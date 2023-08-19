APC National Women Leader: Making A Case For Justice, Equity And Fairnesss

The unifying structure and strength of every political party anywhere in the world is anchored on mass participation of women in the electoral process. This is because women constitute over 60 percent of membership of political parties.

It is also to their credit that they mostly always are ones that constitute political gatherings in a more meaningful way as their involvement gives life and vitality to the process in Africa, particularly in Nigeria where women as party members are considered as those who add flavour trends within such parties.

For this reason, the process of appointing Woman Leader by the party must be carried out by the party with caution considering the fact that the position is very strategic because the role of the holder of the position is very crucial and critical as holder holds party structure together, giving it (the party) strength, cohesion, and, of course, vitality.

Choosing an appropriate and qualified person is keeping the party structure strong and in the end, the best qualified member should be appointed when such a position becomes vacant as with the case with the ruling All Progressives Congress.

With the appointment of the current holder, Mrs. Beta Edu as a member of the Federal Cabinet by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party is left with the onerous task of looking for a suitable replacement considering enormous contributions of Edu to the development of the party in the last few years.

For the continuity of the numerous strides of the former Women Leader, it is however my considered opinion that the leadership of the APC should not look beyond the person of Mrs. Omorede E. Osifo who is the current Deputy National Treasurer of the party who hails from Edo State.

A peek into her antecedence in the party shows that she is not just permany credentials, she is equally eligible in line with the party position on the zoning of national positions and recent developments as it concerns the continued unity, cohesion and a sense of equity and fairness.

Though it remains in the realm of speculation, Edu is being rumoured to be rooting for a new occupant who is not only from her home state of Cross River but also from the same senatorial zone.

The ‘favoured’ candidate has started parading herself as the National Women Leader. If true, this defies common sense and runs contrary to the spirit of fair play as Cross Rivers now has two ministerial nominees. Further, a minister cannot come from the same senatorial zone as a national officer of the ruling party.

In the light of the above, it is only reasonable for a replacement to come from another state of the South South region. Osifo is already a member of the national executive council of the party who would be familiar with the workings within the party considering the fact that she is the deputy national treasurer.

Elevating her to the position of the National Women Leader will be a smooth transition process even as it would afford Edo State more sense of belonging in national political participation both at the level of governance and, of course, in party hierarchy.

What qualifies Osifo and what is she bringing to the table of the National Women Leader? In 2003, she was appointed the commissioner Arts, Culture and Tourism where she pioneered the first-ever Cultural Exchange Programme between Nigeria and Germany in 2004. The Cultural Exchange which took place in Bochum afforded Nigerian Artists the rare opportunity of acting side by side with the Germans in Shakespeare’s Tempest.

She was also responsible for making the IGUE Festival of Edo State an approved National Festival. In this capacity, he brought a lot of innovations to the office and has been acclaimed the best Hon Commissioner of Arts, Culture and Tourism in Edo State. She was the brain behind a TV Show called ‘Jewel Talk with Omorede where a lot of Nigerian Actors were showcased to the public.

In 2005 she was appointed as the Pioneer Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Inter-Governmental Affairs with office in Abuja thus serving as the representative of the state Government in Abuja where she handled most relationships between the state government and Foreign representatives as well as acted as a link between the Federal Government and Edo State Government.

In 2013, Omorede was again appointed as Honourable Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Edo state where she also performed meritoriously and brought a lot of innovations into the office.

In acknowledgement of her service to Edo State, the then Oba of Benin, Oba Erediauwa gave her the prestigious Royal Benin Beads thus making her, at the time, the youngest beaded Edo Woman in the kingdom. Omorede Osifo is a tested, and trusted mentor of women and a good administrator of people and funds .

Presently serving as Edo State representative at the National Executive Council of the APC in the party, serving in a higher capacity would, definitely be an opportunity to bring her wealth of experience to bear in her strides to better the lives of the women within the party as well as mobilise for more women to join the fold. What more, allowing for an Edo State representative, would definitely have allowed for justice, equity and fairness.