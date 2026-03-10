APC National Chairman Pledges Support To NCDC

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), Dr. Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil, on Monday hosted members of the Governing Board and Management of the Commission to dinner/breaking of the Ramadan fast at his residence in Jos, Plateau State.

The Board, led by its Chairman, Barr. Cosmas Akighir, was in Plateau State as part of its ongoing strategic tour of states within the North Central region, aimed at strengthening collaboration with key stakeholders and laying a solid foundation for the effective take-off of the Commission.

The Iftar gathering provided an opportunity for members of the Board and Management to deepen discussions on the Commission’s mandate and reinforce their shared commitment to delivering development to the people of the North Central region.

Also present at the event was the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, who commended the leadership of the Commission for the progress made so far in laying the groundwork for the operations of the NCDC.

Prof. Yilwatda encouraged the Board and Management to remain focused on ensuring massive development across the North Central zone in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

He also urged them to work diligently and collaboratively to deliver results that will inspire confidence among the people of the region, while mobilising support for the APC to secure overwhelming victories in future elections, which he said would help consolidate and sustain the gains of development commissions such as the NCDC.

Speaking during the gathering, Dr. Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil appreciated members of the Board and Management for their dedication and commitment to the vision of the Commission, noting that teamwork, unity of purpose, and support from stakeholders will be critical in achieving the Commission’s mandate.

He reiterated the determination of the NCDC leadership to work closely with governments, communities, and development partners to address development gaps and drive sustainable growth across the North Central region.

The Board member representing Kogi State expressed appreciation to the APC National Chairman for his leadership and highlighted the efforts made thus far by the NCDC to lay a solid foundation.

He used the opportunity to brief the Chairman on the forthcoming NCDC Stakeholders Summit, scheduled for April 2026.

He also commended the APC National Chairman for positively steering the NWC of the party and appealed to him to handle the issue of reconciliation seriously.