APC: My Alleged Suspension, Joke Taken Too Far – Aniagwu

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has dismissed reports of his alleged suspension from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akumazi Ward, Ika North East Local Government Area, describing the claim as “a joke taken too far” orchestrated by political mischief-makers.

Speaking on The Morning Show on ARISE News on Sunday, Aniagwu said he remains a loyal and committed member of the APC, stressing that no competent organ of the party in Delta State had taken any disciplinary action against him.

He urged party faithful and the general public to disregard what he termed a baseless claim circulated on social media and amplified by some media platforms without proper verification.

“I am happy you raised it. I didn’t want to comment on that particular issue because it’s actually coming from some of my brothers who I believe were joking. I am still very much a member of the APC,” Aniagwu said.

He questioned the legitimacy of the purported suspension letter, noting that due process as stipulated in the APC Constitution was not followed.

“If you are writing a letter to somebody, number one, nobody petitioned. Number two, there was no complaint from any quarters. And that letter is saying you are suspending the person. What is the issue?” he queried.

Aniagwu explained that the controversy stemmed from ongoing ward congress activities and internal arrangements linked to party primaries.

According to him, certain individuals who currently serve as caretaker committee members in the ward had sought my endorsement as ward leader to return to their positions through a non consensus arrangement. Which to me amounts to imposition.

“They came and said they needed me as the leader of that ward to endorse them and bring them back. I said no problem, you can come back, but come to the general leadership meeting. If the leadership believes that you need to come back, it will be fine,” he stated.

He, however, noted that the ward leadership insisted on adhering to established zoning arrangements that had ensured peace within the party at the grassroots level.

“The leadership believes that because of certain zoning… it also happens at the level of the wards. We needed to respect the zoning agreement that has always given us peace,” he explained.

Aniagwu said the individuals who were unable to secure their return through consensus allegedly resorted to what he described as unconstitutional measures.

“Because they were not fortunate to come back into the EXCO by way of the consensus arrangement, they went ahead to begin to rape the Constitution of the APC. If you go to Article 21 of the APC Constitution, you will understand clearly,” he said.

He commended ARISE News and THISDAY for not joining what he described as the “fray,” adding that he initially chose not to respond because he did not consider the issue significant.

“It didn’t mean anything to me. They were actually joking. And by Wednesday, when we’ll be done with the Congress, they are no longer going to be members of the Ward EXCO,” he said.

The commissioner also revealed that some ward leaders had suggested taking disciplinary action against those behind the alleged suspension, but he declined.

“My other leaders in the ward wanted us to take action against them. I said no, they are our brothers. You don’t beat a child and ask that child not to cry. Maybe they are crying because they are not coming back into the EXCO,” he added.

Reaffirming his commitment to the party, Aniagwu maintained that any legitimate disciplinary process must follow constitutional procedures, including formal complaints, investigation, and fair hearing.

“If they want to follow the process, they should go and call a meeting, set up a committee, even write me, and then tell me these are the allegations against you. Of course, I can’t get involved in that kind of thing. So to answer it, I’m a member of the APC,” he said.

He concluded by reiterating that the alleged suspension was merely an internal misunderstanding exaggerated beyond proportion.

“It was actually just a joke, maybe in their own way, taken too far. But it didn’t mean anything to me because they are my brothers,” Aniagwu stated.