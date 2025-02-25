APC Must Win Anambra To Capture S’East In 2027- Okonkwo

Share

The frontline aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, Obiora Okonkwo on Tuesday told the National leadership of the party to endeavour to win the state for them to capture the South East geopolitical zone for the party in 2027.

Okonkwo stated this at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja after returning his expression of interest and nomination forms for the April 5 primaries.

According to him, the concerns of APC to win South East in 2027 would be solved should the party win the governorship election in Anambra in November this year.

The former governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party in the 2021 Anambra State governorship election had earlier charged the APC leadership to cede the party’s governorship ticket to him for him to win the election for the party.

However, Six aspirants would be contesting for the APC governorship ticket.

Among them are: APC former National Auditor, Paul Chukwuma, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, Obiora Okonkwo, Chukwuma Umeoji and others.

Okonkwo, who addressed the media after submitting his forms, alleged that the incumbent governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo is relying on the support of the Presidency and APC at the national to win his re-election.

He however boldly declared that by the grace of God, he would not only win the APC governorship primary but also the main election in November 8, to give Anambraa new lease of life.

He said: “I want to tell you that after praying and seeking God’s face, we have successfully submitted the completed forms. We have no doubt that we have entered another phase of the race and that we will be declared the winner after the primaries by God’s grace.”

“Yes, power belongs to God and having submitted the forms, I totally submit to the will of God. What I am assuming is that an earthquake will erupt in Anambra to remove the rudderless incumbent governor. We will win Anambra for the APC. We will bring the state and the South East into the APC fold.”

On why he is confident of victory, Okonkwo said: “I am the only aspirant coming from Anambra Central, the zone where AC and ACN held sway before the party transmuted into APC. Returning to APC is a homecoming for me and I am happy to be home.

“God made it possible for AC and ACN to win elections in Anambra Central before, using me and other men of goodwill to actualise them.

“I hope to lead the campaign and be on the ballot paper. We already have the advantage and with the support of the party and God Almighty, APC will win the Anambra State governorship election.

“We have only gotten pain, sorrow and agony from Governor Chukwuma Soludo instead of his promise to reproduce Taiwan, Hong Kong and Japan in Anambra.

“Why did it take him this long to start doing something about the insecurity in the State? It is medicine after many deaths and the spirit of those who lost their lives will not forgive us if we give Soludo a second term ticket.”

On the speculations that the presidency may have entered into an agreement with the state governor to deliver 25 per cent to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, Okonkwo dismissed it, saying: “This is the time for Anambra people to pay him back. Soludo claimed that he worked for President Tinubu during the presidential election but he did not. He only worked for himself.

“We have it on good authority that the letter written by the presidential campaign of the APC to him for a courtesy visit by Mr President but for 10 times, the Chief protocol of the governor did not intentionally meet them to receive the letter.

“And for that reason, he could not meet the President for a handshake when he came for the campaign.

“Allowing him to win with the support of APC from Abuja, means plucking your eyes and giving it to him to see based on the promise that he will deliver 25 per cent for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

“Why should you go for 25 per cent when an APC sitting governor can make him win a landslide?

“We will never fall into that APGA gimmick anymore. Our president is a true party man and know that he cannot sabotage the party. We have heard that story but our message to him is that we are not buying into that APGA gimmick. There are no such arrangements. We know that APGA was led by Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu-Ojukwu, but today, there is no APGA but Solutions.”

Stating that Anambra cannot continue to be a different party state from the federal, he said, “This campaign would not only bring victory but would win people to APC. It would help to win people of South East to APC.

The story of APC in 2027 in the South East would be different, once l win.”

