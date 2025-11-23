Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is to amend its constitution to accommodate the support groups in the National Working Committee NWC of the party. Also, the party is putting finishing touches to hold its National Convention.

The position of the party was revealed by the party’s National Legal Adviser, Murtala Aliyu Kankia, at a press briefing of the APC support group in Abuja. The National Legal Adviser, who represented the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentewa Yilwatda, at the event, quipped that party progress is a collective effort.

He commended the support groups for what they are doing to keep APC moving. He charged them to meet at the zonal levels to present their position on the planned constitution amendment. Addressing the support group, he said, “Party progress is a collective effort. We are trying to amend the APC constitution to accommodate support groups.” Assuring the support group of taking their concerns to the National Chairman, he said, “The issue of the party is not a one-man show; it is not something that can be done by one individual.

“Recently, with a distinguished leader here, we attended a forum of women and today by God’s grace we are here, you are all making efforts to ensure that the APC achieve its desired objective and that it conquers the country in 2027. That is politics for you, and that is party for you. Some people might be somewhere, but you are here, thinking ahead, thinking of what will happen in 2027.

That is why the chairman said l must come and represent him. I thank you so much, and the national chairman is willing to receive your leadership for partnership towards strengthening the party and other activities that is coming up. “I have mentioned severally times that people who matter are those who are supposed to be at the forefront, in giving responsibility for the progress of the party.

Are you aware and l had said it at the women’s forum, and that is why the APC is going around to ensure that we amend the constitution of the All Progressives Congress so that organisations like yours would be given prominence, will be registered and be recognised.

So, l thank you so much for the effort you have put in place to ensure the progress of this party. When l go back to the chairman, l will tell him in clear language what you people have been doing all along and l think an invitation would be extended to you to meet with the chairman so you can fashion out ways and strategy on how you intend to help the APC to ensure that Bola Ahmed Tinubu succeeds in 2027.”