March 8, 2026
APC Mourns Party Chieftain, Dep. Chief Of Staff To House Speaker

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed shock and deep sadness over the death of a respected party stalwart, Dr. Chamberlain Dunkwu, who died at the age of 54.

In a statement from the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party described the late Dunkwu as an energetic, selfless, and loyal member who played a significant role in building and strengthening the APC in Ika Federal Constituency of Delta State and beyond, until his passing on March 7, 2026.

According to the statement, Dunkwu served as Deputy Chief of Staff (Legislative) to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas. He had previously served as Special Adviser on Members’ Affairs to the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Morka said, “The APC noted that Dunkwu lived a life of service and philanthropy, touching many lives within and outside his homeland. He was a Knight of Saint Christopher (KSC) and President of the Nigerian Aquatics Federation.”

According to the party, his death has created a vacuum that will be difficult to fill.

“The APC prayed for God to grant his immediate family the strength to bear the loss and asked for divine comfort for party members in Ika Federal Constituency, Delta State, and across the country,” said Morka.

