APC Mourns Deputy Director, Edegbo

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the tragic passing of Mr Isaiah Edegbo, a senior and respected staff member at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, Edegbo died on Monday, October 28, 2024, at the age of 48.

Prior to his death, Edegbo was known for his longstanding commitment and contributions to the party.

Edegbo, who hailed from Dekina Local Government Area in Kogi State, held the position of Deputy Director in APC’s Organization Department.

His role was instrumental in overseeing party operations and supporting the success of various congresses, conventions, and election-related activities, Morka stated.

Describing Edegbo as “Brilliant, thorough, and dependable,” the statement emphasized the significant impact he had within the APC and the void his passing leaves.

Edegbo’s academic journey began at CMML Primary School in Anyigba and Kizito Seminary in Idah, continuing to Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria.

There, he obtained a Diploma in Civil Law in 1997, an LL.B (Hons) in 2003, and an LL.M in Public Law in 2016. He was also pursuing a PhD in Commercial Law.

The APC’s statement extended heartfelt condolences to Edegbo’s family, friends, and colleagues, who described him as a dedicated and passionate staff member.

“Although a lawyer by training, Mr. Edegbo made significant contributions across our operations, and his absence will be deeply felt within the APC community,” the statement read.

The APC is planning to honor Edegbo’s memory in upcoming party events, recognizing his dedication and lasting influence on party administration and operations.

