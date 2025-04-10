APC Mourns Demise Of Director – Adeniji

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic death of its Director of Administration, Hon. Raif Adekunle Adeniji, PhD, who passed away in captivity following his kidnapping earlier this year in Kubwa.

Adeniji, a native of Ife Central Local Government Area in Osun State, was born on September 20, 1959. A devout Muslim, he was married with children.

In a statement released by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party detailed Adeniji’s illustrious career and contributions.

A former Assistant Registrar at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Adeniji later served as Chairman of Ife Local Government Council under the APC banner.

Armed with a PhD in Public Administration, he brought extensive expertise and leadership to his role as Director of Administration at the party’s National Secretariat, managing the daily operations of Africa’s largest political party.

Morka described Adeniji as a grassroots politician and a key figure in the APC’s electoral successes in Osun State and nationally.

“A tireless mobilizer and campaigner for the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and APC, Dr. Adeniji will be remembered for his personable qualities, optimistic outlook, and pragmatic approach to work,” the statement read.

In tribute to Adeniji’s legacy, the APC has ordered the closure of its National Secretariat until Monday, April 14, 2025.

A condolence register will be opened at the secretariat in his honor.

The party extended its heartfelt condolences to Adeniji’s family, the National Secretariat staff, the people of Osun State, and the broader APC community, describing his death as a devastating loss.

Adeniji’s passing marks a significant blow to the party, which continues to grapple with the circumstances surrounding his abduction and death in the hands of kidnappers.

