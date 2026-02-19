APC More United, Focused To Mobilise For Tinubu’s Victory – Ihomun

The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said its successful outing at Wednesday’s ward congresses indicates that the party is now more united, focused, and determined than ever to consolidate its strength and mobilise effectively towards delivering victory for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

The party acknowledged what it described as the massive turnout of its supporters during the exercise held across the 23 local government areas of Benue State, noting that the participation was encouraging.

Spokesman of the party, Mr. Daniel Ihomun, in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Makurdi, commended teeming supporters and stakeholders for their massive participation, discipline, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of the party.

The statement noted: “The peaceful, orderly, and lawful conduct displayed throughout the process is a clear testament to the political maturity and unity that define the APC in Benue State.

“We also congratulate all ward executives who were affirmed by their respective congresses to continue in office for another tenure of four years.

“Your reaffirmation is a demonstration of the confidence reposed in you by the party faithful. We urge you to justify this trust by remaining transparent, inclusive, dedicated, and committed to strengthening the party at the grassroots. The mandate given to you is a call to service, not an avenue for personal interest.”

The APC also appreciated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, leader of the party in the state and the North-Central zone, for his exemplary leadership and fatherly role in holding the party together.

It maintained that Akume’s sustained guidance, experience, and unwavering commitment have continued to provide stability and direction for the party in the state.

According to the party, with the remarkable success recorded at the ward congresses, it is now more united, focused, and determined than ever to consolidate its strength and mobilise effectively towards delivering victory for President Tinubu in the next general elections.

The party also commended the 23 local government party chairmen, critical stakeholders, and supporters for ensuring a smooth and successful exercise across the state, noting that the outing once again proves that the APC remains the dominant, preferred, and most organised political force in Benue State.