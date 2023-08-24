Apc: More Trouble For Ruling Party Over Nwc Positions

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been enmeshed into a new crisis, as the leadership has rezoned the party’s National Women’s Leader position to Edo State, as the former National Women Leader and Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Beta Edu stormed the party’s Secretariat to protest.

However, the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, left the minister at the Secretariat and drove out. Also, the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has replaced the candidate of the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu for the National Welfare Secretary with his candidate, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa.

It was alleged that the Deputy Speaker had chosen the former Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Azubuike to replace late Chief Friday Nwosu, who died in March as the National Welfare Secretary.

But yesterday after the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of the party, the name of Azubuike was replaced with Hon. Donatus Nwankpa. Nwankpa, an alleged candidate of Governor Uzodinma, was the former Abia State Chairman of APC. On the list released by APC after the NWC meeting, Mrs. Mary Alile Idele from Edo State was used to replace Mrs. Stella Odey-Ekpo from Cross River State.

The office of the APC National Women Leader was zoned to Cross River and the occupant, Dr. Beta Edu, is now the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs. The minister had brought Mrs. Odey-Ekpo as her replacement going by the zoning arrangements but this was changed on the complaint of Edo APC championed by the former governor of the State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

According to party source, Oshiomhole had stormed the party Secretariat on Tuesday to complain of Cross River State having two Ministerial slots, therefore demanded that the position of the National Women Leader be rezoned to Edo State. Also, the replacement for the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Mesako, was brought by Hon. James Faleke, a party member, said it is causing problems.

Other replacements made were Deputy National Chairman North, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, National Vice Chairman North West, Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad, National Legal Adviser, Prof. Abdul Karim Abubakar Kana and Zonal Organising Secretary, Ikani Shuaibu Okolo. The National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru speaking after the meeting said: “We are here to brief you on behalf of our party, first on the upcoming off season gubernatorial elections.

Work is in advance stage on the composition of the campaign council and hopefully by next week the list will be out. “We also had discussion around how to expand the membership of the party in between the general election. “During the last NEC meeting, the NEC empowered the NWC of the party to fill the existing vacancies occasioned due to resignation and death of the national welfare officer of the party.

In furtherance of the power vested on the NWC of the party we have elected the following persons to fill the existing vacant positions: Deputy National Chairman North, zoned to North East; Hon Ali Bukar Dalori (Borno). “National Vice Chairman North West, Hon Garba Datti Muhammad (Kaduna). National Legal Adviser, zoned to North Central; Prof. Abdul Karim Abubakar Kana (Nasarawa).

Deputy National Publicity Secretary zoned to North Central, Duro Meseko (Kogi). “Zonal Organising Secretary zoned to North Central, Ikani Shuaibu Okolo (Kogi). National Welfare Secretary zoned to South East, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa (Abia). National Women Leader, zoned to South South, Dr Mary Alile Idele (Edo).” Asked when the elected NWC members would be sworn in, he said: “Yes, there is swearing-in in our constitution but I don’t know when and where for now.”