APC More Interested In Destabilising Opposition Than Fighting Insecurity – Obi

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of focusing more on destabilising opposition parties than confronting the worsening insecurity in the country.

In a statement released on X, Obi said President Bola Tinubu’s administration appears preoccupied with allegedly instigating crises in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), while bandits continue to kill and abduct Nigerians.

He lamented that within just one week, 25 people were kidnapped and a serving general alongside other military officers was killed, yet the government is “consumed by internal wrangling, party squabbles, and distractions” instead of prioritizing national security.

Obi recalled that during internal conflicts in his former party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua cautioned the then Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Maurice Iwu, that the stability of every political party was vital for democracy.

He said Yar’Adua insisted that no party should be undermined and that all must be allowed to function within the law.

According to him, the reverse is now the case, with the present administration allegedly working to fragment the PDP, Labour Party, SDP and others for political advantage.

“In democratic nations, opposition is respected, elections reflect the will of the people, and governance involves carrying everyone along for peace and prosperity,” Obi said.