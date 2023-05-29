APC Members Celebrate Inauguration Of President Tinubu In Osun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State on Monday gathered in their numbers to celebrate the inauguration of Nigeria’s new president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Members of the party and citizens of the state converged at the APC secretariats in each of the nine federal constituencies in the state to jubilate as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was swears-in as the President of Nigeria.

The federal constituencies had their celebration events at Osogbo, Ede, Iwo, Ikire, Ife, Ilesa, Ijebu-ijesa, Ila, and Ikirun with a massive turnout.

The party members expressed optimism that Tinubu’s tenure will bring about a remarkable development in the country judging by his previous performance.

Speaking on the excitement in the state over the presidential inauguration, the Special Adviser, Youths and Sports to Ex-governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Aremo Adegboyega Adelabu said the celebration is going on simultaneously across the state.

The APC chieftain noted that this is the first time a core progressives member is sworn in as the president of Nigeria, hence the celebration.

He assured that with the new progressive government, there will be all-around development as planned.

His words, “We are celebrating the emergence of All Progressives Congress (APC). You will agree with me that this is the first time a core progressive will be the president of this country. This calls for celebration. As progressives, we are celebrating the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th president of Nigeria.

“No one can doubt the ability and capability of Asiwaju when it comes to development. We have seen what he was able to achieve in Lagos State. He touched on all the aspects of developmental projects in Lagos including security, education, and health. With this, we are sure that he will replicate this at the federal level.

“I appreciate the immediate past governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola for giving me the opportunity of celebrating with Jagaban here in Osun. Those of us that cannot go to Abuja, we are celebrating here.”