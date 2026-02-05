…APC May Postpone Ward Congresses

There is palpable tension in All Progressives Congress (APC) that the planned Ward, Local Governments and State congresses and National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may be postponed due to the poor planning of the exercise.

Impeccable sources at the National Secretariat of the party revealed that the aspirants are already confused because the party only gave account details for the payment for the purchase of forms without giving the corresponding information on how and where they should access the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms.

As at press time, many of the aspirants who have already made payment for their forms besieged the National Secretariat seeking further directives on how to collect the forms.

According to our source, the party had wanted to conduct the entire exercise online but unfortunately they could not create a functional registration portal, hence the alleged change of plan. “The party is considering to change the earlier plans by asking the aspirants who have already paid for the forms and who are intending to purchase the forms to collect their forms from their states.