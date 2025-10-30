APC May Adopt Consensus As Mode Of Primaries –Ododo

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket primary in Ekiti State, Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi state has declared that the party may adopt consensus mode for its primaries, stating that it is the best.

Ododo, who conducted the affirmative primary of Ekiti State on Monday, spoke yesterday after he submitted his report from the governorship primary election which returned Governor Biodun Oyebanji as the consensus candidate of the party in the 2026 governorship election in the state.

In his speech, he argued that the process was very peaceful and stress free because all the party stakeholders agreed to put forward a consensus candidate, which in this case was the incumbent governor.

He attributed the successes recorded by the party to the leadership style of President Bola Tinubu, whom he described as a sincere father and leader that always leads from the front. He said: “What we are witnessing today and the exercise we have gone to Ekiti state to do.

We are celebrating it, being the first of its kind, because we have a sincere father, a sincere leader that is leading from the front, sincerely. “History has been made in Ekiti state; for the first time under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, APC has laid this template, consensus mode of primary election.

Most of us don’t even know what it means and I’ll tell you as it is today, the issue of litigation, no crisis, no fighting, no destruction, no waste of resources. The governor further reiterated the resolve of most APC stakeholders to wholeheartedly work for the re-election of President Tinubu in the 2027 election.