APC Maintains Simple Majority Status in Senate

The numerical strength of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Senate has diminished further yesterday as the senators from Kebbi State defected to the ruling All Progressives (APC).

Former Governor Adamu Aliero representing Kebbi Central dumped the PDP for the APC alongside Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, representing Kebbi North, and Garba Maidoki, representing Kebbi South.

Their defection brings the number of senators on the platform of the APC in the 10th Senate to 68 while the PDP dropped to 30 members from 33.

The Labour Party (LP) has 5 seats, SDP 2, NNPP– 1, and APGA– 1. The APC National Chairman, Umar Ganduje, was present in the Senate chamber when Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, announced their defections.

In his letter, Aliero said his defection followed a period of reflection, consultations, and critical assessment of the political landscape and his constituency’s needs. He criticised the PDP for becoming disconnected from the people and riddled with internal divisions and ideological confusion.

Aliero said the APC had shown commitment to transformation, youth empowerment, and national security, noting that returning to the APC of which he is a founding member is in the best interest of the people he represents.

Abdullahi explained that he initially resigned from the APC in June 2022 due to internal disputes in Kebbi State, saying that with those disagreements now resolved by the current governor, it was time to return to the party.

Maidoki, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance, pointed to severe security challenges facing his constituency as part of the reason for his decision to dump the PDP and join the ruling APC.

