APC Maintains Majority Status In Senate As Akpabio Swears In Three New Senators

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has maintained its majority status in the Senate, as the President of the apex legislative Assembly, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, swore in three new Senators.

The three Senators had emerged victorious a fortnight ago in the by-elections that took place within their respective Senatorial Districts.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, 3rd February 2024 conducted by-elections following the resignation or nullification of elections of some lawmakers and subsequent vacancies declared by the presiding officers of the National Assembly and the State Houses of Assembly.

For instance, the former Governor of Ebonyi State and Senator that represented Ebonyi South Senatorial District at the commencement of the 10th Assembly, Engr David Umahi, resigned as a Senator, when he was appointed the Minister of Works.

The new Senators, representing various political parties and districts, include Prince Pam Mwadkon (Action Democratic Party – ADP, Plateau North), Professor Anthony Ani (All Progressives Congress, APC, Ebonyi South), and Mustapha Musa (All Progressives Congress, APC, Yobe East).

With the swearing-in, the configuration of the lawmakers and their political parties in the Senate stands as follows: APC– 59, PDP– 37, LP– 7, NNPP– 2, SDP – 2, APGA 1 and ADP – 1

The Clerk to the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, led the new Senators to take their oaths of office and oath of allegiance, under the orders and supervision of the President of the Senate.

After the new lawmakers were inaugurated, they were led to their respective seats by Sergeant-At-Arms working in the Senate Chambers.

Senator Akpabio congratulated the new Senators on their successful election and encouraged them to discharge their duties with utmost dedication and integrity.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration and urged the Senators to work together for the collective good of all Nigerians.

In the Ebonyi South Senatorial District by-election, the Returning Officer, Uchechukwu Eze, declared Ani the winner having secured the highest number of votes.

He said Ani polled a total of 46,270 votes to win, Linus Okorie of the Labour Party, LP scored 2,710; Ifeanyi Eleje of All Grand Progressive Congress, APGA, 3,513 and Silas Onu of People’s Democratic Party, PDP 2,783 votes.

The Plateau North Senatorial District by-election was held in six local government areas of Bassa, Barkin-Ladi, Jos East, Jos North, Jos South, and Riyom.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Nestor, declared that the ADP candidate scored 122,442 votes to emerge winner ahead of other candidates like Mohammed Sahalan of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, who scored 53,980 while Chris Giwa of the APC scored 39,132 votes.

Also in Yobe East Senatorial District, the Returning Officer, Prof. Ibrahim Jajere announced Musa as the by-election winner.

He said the APC candidate polled 68,778 votes to defeat his closest rival, Aji Kokomo of the PDP, who scored 18878 votes.

