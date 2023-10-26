APC, LP, PDP Chairmen Arrive S’Court (Photos)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Julius Abure, the Leader of the Labour Party (LP) have both arrived at the Supreme Court sitting in Abuja.

Other dignitaries at the Apex Court are Umar Damagum, the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Acting National Chairman to hear the petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu’s election.

As the party chairmen arrived at the hearing to hear the ruling of the supreme court regarding the petitions filed by the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party’s Peter Obi against the election of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, they were observed exchanging pleasantries.

In attendance are Femi Gbajabiamila, the President’s Chief of Staff; Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser; and Chris Uche (SAN), the lead attorney for PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.