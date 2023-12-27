APC Lost Edo 2020 Guber Election Over Sabotage From National Leaders -Ize-Iyamu

…Says he remains the best

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2020 Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu on Wednesday declared his interest in contesting for the governorship ticket ahead of the 2024 election saying the party was sabotaged by leaders of the party outside the state but insisted that the APC must win the election this time and that he remains the best candidate for the party.

Ize-Iyamu stated this when he met with the members of the state executive of the part at the party secretariat where he also lauded the leadership qualities of the former governor of the state now a senator, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who he said was the only National Chairman of the party under whose leadership the party provided money for candidates during elections.

He also commended the leadership of the party for keeping the party intact despite being in opposition in the state.

He said “Next year is critical, we’ll be going into elections again. By September, there will be an election for the office of the governor and by November, the new governor will be sworn in that is why our party must do everything possible to ensure that we win that election, all the work you have done so far, all the dedication, the commitment of our members, everything will be nothing if, by next year, we are not in government house.

“When you look at the calibre of people here you ask, how can APC be in opposition, it was a mistake, it was an error and by the grace of God, it will not repeat itself. That election must be won.

“We did not win that election not because our party was not on ground, not because the candidate my humble self was an unpopular candidate. We lost that election because our leaders outside the states chose to work against us. That is the truth some of our governors chose to work against our party.

“Only yesterday. Somebody told me today I didn’t even know before. One of our APC governors brought money to be given to the deputy governor. So they took it to my running mate Gani Audu and the man said Oga, the governor said before I give you I should call him to talk to you so he called and Gani took the phone and the APC governor asked is that Philip?

“He said no this is Gani Audu and he shouted Gani who? Please give the phone back to him and the man collected the money and said it was a mistake. By the grace of God, affliction will not rise up in this election, we will win.” he said.