APC Loses Bid To Stop Federal Allocation To Kano LGs

The Federal High Court Kano yesterday dismissed a suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking to stop the statutory allocation to the 44 local government areas in Kano State.

The plaintiffs –Kano APC Chairman Abdullahi Abbas and Aminu AliyuTiga and the APC on November 1, 2024, challenged the constitutionality of the elected New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) council chairmen and asked the court to stop the statutory allocation to them.

The respondents include the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), tRevenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission RMAFC), the Accountant General of the Federation, the Minister of Finance, the Auditor General of the Federation, and the Attorney General of the Federation.

The sought a declaration from the court to invalidate the council chairmen for not being democratically elected and constituted, pursuant to Section 7(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The plaintiffs also demanded that the court restrain the Federal Government, the CBN, and the Accountant General from disbursing statutory funds to the councils.

In his ruling, Justice Simon Amobeda held that after listening to both parties, especially the applicants, even though a notice of discontinuance, which ought to be filed not later than 14 days after service, was filed after a hearing date had been fixed, citing Order 50 Rules 3, 4 and 5 of the court.