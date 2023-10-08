APC Lifts Suspension On Erring Leaders, Members, Installs Odubu As Edo South Leader

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after a closed-door reconciliation meeting at the weekend lifted the suspensions imposed on some leaders and members for allegedly working against the interest of the party in the last general elections especially elections in the state house of assembly.

At the strategic meeting held at the Benin residence of the leader of the party, former governor and now a senator, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, his deputy as governor, Rt. Hon Pius Odubu also emerged as the leader of the party in Edo South Senatorial leader.

A leader of the party who attended the meeting said, “All the suspended members of the party from the unit to ward to local government and state were all told to come back.

The major reason for the meeting was to unite the party, especially in Edo South because there is no one person that we can call our leader or a rallying point so on that day of the meeting we were able to install Odubu as the leader of the APC in Edo South so we now have a leader that we can always run to, that can call meetings of the party when necessary.

“The issue of Edo Central also came up, where a leader of the party was tongue-lashed for his role in the last election because he was angry, he worked against the party but at the end of the day he was also forgiven, the leader of the party, Comrade Oshiomhole said all the suspensions should be lifted.

“The meeting was strictly by invitation, especially old leaders of the party and they will take the message home to their people. Oshiomhole was able to make sure that there was an end to the leadership tussle in the party although one or two leaders were not too happy with the emergence of Odubu their opinions were consumed by the views of the majority of the people and with this, the party will be moving to the election as a united family,” he said.