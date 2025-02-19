APC LG Chairmen, Councillors Resume In 14 Osun Secretariats

Share

The Chairmen and Councillors elected in the October 15, 2022, Local Government election in Osun State had resumed in about 14 LGA secretariats in the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the Chairmen and Councillors, accompanied by many APC members, have resumed at Ila, Ede South, Ife Central, Ife East, Ife North, Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Boripe, Oriade and Obokun Local Government Secretariat.

Addressing newsmen, the ex-Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Jamiu Olawumi, said at about 10am, the chairmen and councillors resumed at 14 local government secretariat.

Olawumi also said no incidence of violence has been recorded so far.

“We have 14 as of 10 am. They are Ila, Ede South, Ife Central, Ife East, Ife North, Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Boripe, Oriade and Obokun.

READ ALSO

“Ejigbo, Iwo, Ayedire and Boripe. Security was top-notch. Members of the police tactical team, an armed squad of civil defence, and DSS are all present around the secretariat. We commend Governor Adeleke, but that is not enough.

“They should take away thugs they brought here. They have them in town. If you move around, you will see different faces that you have not seen here. They should not encourage those militants and cultists to kill the Osun people.

“It is dawn on them that the judgment is enforceable. The governor should make an attempt to see the President, Chief of Staff to the President or the IGP. He should do that much for us so that the vision of developing Osun within his current tenure will be achieved.

“Our chairmen and councillors are ready to work with him, though they are different tiers of government.” Olawumi said.

Share

Please follow and like us: