APC leads in Ese-Odo, Ilaje, Ondo -East, Akoko North-East

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo gubernatorial election, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has taking an early lead in the election held yesterday.

According to results uploaded on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Result Viewing Portal (IREV), the party is leading in most of the local governments.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Aiyedatiwa is leading in Ese-Odo, Ilaje, Ondo -East, Akoko North-East, Akoko North-West, Akoko South-East, Akure North, Akure South and Odigbo.

Aiyedatiwa is also expected to win in Oka Akoko, Okitipupa, Ondo West, Ose and Owo.

By the time of filing this report, INEC has uploaded 95% of the results. Out of the 3,933 polling units where the election took place, results from 3,668 polling units have been made available online.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Agboola Ajayi, is expected to come a distance second. It is not yet clear the number of local governments he will win considering the performance of the ruling APC.

The former deputy governor said: “The system is not perfect and there are lots of complainants here and there.

“The system has been compromised. It is sad that INEC can’t conduct election properly in one state.

“If INEC cannot successfully organise an election in just one state, then you must know that we are running into anarchy.

“I think it is deliberate on the part of INEC, on the part of the Resident Electoral Commission (REC).

“And we have said it severally that we don’t trust Barr. Oluwatoyin Babalola (REC). That this woman cannot be fair.

“The system is compromised and we have a series of calls made by everybody. People are complaining of vote buying, BVAS problem. It is a very shameful exercise.”

However, Aiyedatiwa had expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election.

After casting his vote at Polling Unit 5, Ugbo Ward 4, in Ilaje Local Government Area, Aiyedatiwa described the process as encouraging.

He said. “It’s reassuring to see the exercise going smoothly here, and I hope this reflects the experience across the state.”

