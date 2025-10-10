APC Leadership Position Burden, Yilwatda Tells Enugu Caretaker C’ttee

…As party plans to receive Gov. Mbah

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentewa Yilwatda, on Friday told the Caretaker Committee of the party in Enugu State that the leadership position of the party is a burden.

The National Chairman stated this at the National Secretariat of the party, while they plan to receive the governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, next week.

The party had, within the week, dissolved the state executive of the party, setting up a caretaker committee led by the former APC state chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye.

Addressing the caretaker committee members and members of the National Workings Committee (NWC), Yilwatda said, “The task of building this party is for you to know that leadership is a responsibility. Leadership is a burden. Leadership is not a favour. Leadership is a weight. And that’s what we expect anybody who is taking leadership in the APC to do.

“So, congratulations and at the same time, the task that we expect so much from you. We know the challenges that we’re in, the need to rebuild the party, to keep the party, to refocus the party, to ensure that the party expands.

“Expansion in terms of membership. We want to see the number of people that we have in APC increase under your leadership. Not forgetting the members that we have in the APC.

“You can’t throw away what you have because you want to go and get what you don’t have. We must maintain our members, who have laboured, who have suffered, who have built the party, who have sustained. We are the building block of the party. We must be sustained, we must be kept, we must be nurtured, we must be honoured. That’s what keeps this party together.

“Secondly, APC is a home to all. The person who came yesterday, the person who came today, the person who will come tomorrow, and the person who will come next tomorrow will have equal rights and equal access, based on our Constitution.

“The Constitution of the party provides that, provided you are a member of the party, you enjoy equal rights, equal opportunities. Abide by the Constitution of the party. Abide by what the party Constitution says.

“The NWC has to follow due process in dissolving the state’s working committee. Ensure that all legal processes are followed. Ensure that there was a petition that came up. The petition was sent back. The people who were queried to respond to it, they responded. We sent the response and the query back to the legal unit.

“The legal unit made the legal input and observation. And the NWC saw a reason. The premise on the Constitution of the party was to dissolve them.

“I don’t expect that you will go and form yourself into a group that will work based on personal interests, against personal people that you have personal hatred for. The fact that you are in an office, even your enemies must become your friends.

“You treat your friends and your enemies equally. You must hold that office because you took an oath, and that oath specified what you are supposed to do as a leader in the party. That is important for us. That is important for the party.

“We are working towards elections. We want to ensure that we have overwhelming success and outing in 2027. The Renew Hope Agenda has achieved much. Within the health sector, we have delivered three cancer centres that we promised six in four years.

“We have delivered three already. We are sure that in the next two years we will deliver the remaining three. We promised to revitalise 10,000 primary health centres.

“We have delivered over 6,000 already. We are sure that in the next two years, the 10,000 will be met. For every promise we make, we keep the hope of Nigerians alive.

“Also at the state level, we promise we will work with the governor to ensure that the Renew Hope Agenda is promoted both at the state and national levels.

“We are the foot soldiers of the Renew Hope Agenda. Promote it. Sell it. Do well as a government. Like I said, look at what they have done with the revenue. In 2023, 2024, states owed salaries. Of the 12 states that were paying, they were borrowing to pay.

“Today, under the Renew Hope Agenda, we move for roughly 400 billion Naira being shared at FAAC, on average, amounting to 2.25 trillion Naira in a month.

“What was shared in four months, in about five months, is shared in a month. Encourage your party and your governor to ensure that the Renew Hope Agenda unveils projects, social welfare of the people, and social protection to ensure that we have reason to go back to the grassroots and win the election in 2027.

“Last but not least, is actually to unite the party. Unity is cardinal. Even the ex-committee that left, that we just dissolved, they are not your enemies. They are your friends and partners in progress. You must go back and befriend them.

“You must learn from them. You must work with them. They’ve learned a lot before you. You must work along with them. You must coordinate the party to ensure that there is no division in the party.

“You are brought in as unifiers. You are that unifier that we brought you to be. Once more, I congratulate you. I leave the burden on you to ensure that this party grows.

Speaking about the planned defection of the Enugu State governor into the APC, Deputy National Chairman, South, Hon. Emma Enukwu said, “What is happening now, and we (Southeast) will stand up proudly to talk when others are talking.

A deputy national chairman without a constituency, it’s like somebody who is empty in a very empty surrounding. But now there’s a concrete foundation.

“I have done a very good job of telling some of the members of this category. Because when you look at the arrays of people that are assembled, the state should have somebody who was there so he knows everything that concerns this party.”

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr Ben Nwoye in his remarks said, “I came hear and to tell you that already we have started approaching people. And then, in addition to that, we talked about how we need to turn Enugu State into an APC to have its vote. Last election, shamefully so, we only recorded 3,774 votes. I’m ashamed by that.

Our leaders are ashamed by that. We want to turn it around. I’m happy to announce to you, as of yesterday, in the course of our discussion, evangelism has started. Political evangelism. We took it to the governor, and he has promised and agreed to be part of us, to move this party and ensure that the renewable agenda of Bola Tinubu comes to Enugu State.

“For the past 10 years, Enugu State has remained in opposition. But all that will change on Tuesday, the 14th of October, 2024, when the governor will be declaring for the APC.

And the governor is not coming alone. The governor is coming in with 260 ward councillors. They will be declaring with the governor. He will be coming in with the 24 members of the House of Assembly. He will be coming in with members of the National Assembly. He will also be coming with the entire EXCO.

“So what we’re seeing now is that Enugu State, what is going on there, the transformative agenda of Governor Peter Mbah, is going to be merged. There will be a merger between the transformative agenda of Governor Peter Mbah and the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency Bola Tinubu. And so it’s not just Enugu State.

You know, where Enugu goes, the Southeast goes. You recall that in the last election, the opposition scored the most wins in Enugu State. And we’re saying that never again.

With the composition of these men and women who are standing here, and with the help of our governor, who, in two years, has transformed Enugu State. In just barely two years, we saw this governor take Enugu State from a state that was almost behind in all ramifications to now a front-line state.

“If you look at the statistics, Enugu State is now number five in the internally generated revenue. We have surpassed any other state in the east, and surpassed most other states in the west, and even in the north.

So on the 14th, our hope is that with that move, we are going to go on and start further evangelising. Not just in Enugu State. We are looking at Anambra State.

“We are looking at Abia State. We are trying to make sure that Southeast will become part of the national political scene.”