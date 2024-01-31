APC Leadership Overrules Suspension Of Benue Party Chairman, Agada

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has upturned the suspension of the Benue State Chairman of the party, Mr Augustine Agada.

Agada was said to have been suspended by his ward executive, Ehaje Ward 1, Owukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state.

However, reacting to the situation, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka said, “The attention of the National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to media reports of the purported suspension of the Party’s Chairman in Benue State, Mr Augustine Agada, by Party executives in his Ehaje Ward 1, Owukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state.

“The Party has directed that the said suspension and all related actions in the matter be, and are hereby, set aside pending further review and decision of the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on the matter.

“Therefore, Mr Augustine Agada remains a bonafide member, and the Chairman of the Benue State Chapter, of our Party.”