APC Leadership: Lukman Alleges Marginalisation Of North Central

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman (North West) Salihu Lukman has claimed the ruling party has sidelined North Central regarding leadership positions. In a letter to the APC National Chairman Umar Ganduje, yesterday, Lukman stated that the emergence of Ganduje as the National Chairman of the party is a violation of the provision of the APC Constitution. He insisted that it is the turn of Nasarawa State to produce the national chairman as well as the Deputy Senate President.

Lukman said: “It is also my hope that meetings of organs of the party, especially NEC will take place very soon to review the situation facing the party and address the challenges, including rectifying the issue where the leadership of the country is skewed against the people of North Central. “It is unacceptable that a party envisioned to be progressive will produce unbalanced leadership for the country.”