APC Leadership Commends Stakeholders For Generosity To Kebbi Peopl

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has commended party stakeholders for their philanthropic gestures and humanitarian services aimed at supporting people irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation.

The commendation aligns with the welfarism and inclusive governance policy of the Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris.

One of the party stakeholders, Honourable Bashar Suleiman Bajida from Fakai Local Government Area, recently distributed Christmas relief packages to Christian communities in the Zuru Emirate. The items included bags of rice, clothing materials and financial assistance.

Speaking at the event, the Assistant Financial Secretary of the Kebbi State APC chapter, Alhaji Maikudi Saleh, who chaired the occasion, praised the gesture, describing it as consistent with Governor Idris’s commitment to socio-economic development and unity.

Alhaji Maikudi, who is also a member of the Zuru Emirate chapter of the Zainab Nasare Nasir Foundation, disclosed that the foundation had recently empowered about 8,000 widows and vulnerable women across Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area with support for small-scale businesses.

He urged beneficiaries of the empowerment programmes to utilise the assistance judiciously and called on wealthy politicians and well-meaning individuals to continue supporting the people, particularly during festive periods.

In his remarks, Honourable Bashar Bajida said his intervention was meant to complement the achievements of the Comrade Nasir Idris administration, especially its welfarism policy targeted at the less privileged and vulnerable groups.

According to him, the gesture also reflected the administration’s commitment to inclusive governance and peaceful coexistence among citizens.

The event showcased interfaith harmony and solidarity, with APC leaders and some state government officials in attendance.