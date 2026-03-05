APC Leaders Urge Youths To Shun Electoral Violence Ahead Of 2027 Polls

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno; the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel; and the National Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Agenda Continuity Marshals (REHACMA), Osawemwenhio Uwagboe, have urged Nigerian youths to reject violence during elections ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APC leaders spoke on Thursday during the official launch of REHACMA at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja. They called on youths to engage political leaders with constructive ideas that will advance national development and good governance rather than resort to violence.

The Senate Chief Whip described Nigerian youths as vital stakeholders who will shape the future of the nation.

He said, “My advice to Nigerian youths is to shun violence, torture and drug abuse during electioneering and elections. Rather, they should be enlightened and impartial youths who engage leaders with ideas and on what they have to offer the people.”

Speaking as the Chairman of the occasion, Monguno said the 10th National Assembly, as well as previous assemblies, had through legislative actions protected the interests of Nigerian youths as key stakeholders in national development.

He noted that the National Assembly passed the Electoral Act to create a level playing field for youth participation in governance. He added that the Assembly also passed the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) Act, also known as the Student Loans Bill, which was assented to by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, the legislation was designed to strengthen education and prepare Nigerian youths for leadership roles in the future.

“Education is key to any developmental agenda, especially human capital development. That is why the NELFUND Act was passed by the National Assembly and assented to by Mr President, to develop the youth and prepare them adequately for future leadership roles,” he said.

Monguno also praised REHACMA for providing a platform through which youths can articulate their interests and collectively advance their concerns. He added that the Renewed Hope Agenda prioritises youth inclusion in governance.

“For the first time in Nigeria’s history under the Renewed Hope Agenda, President Tinubu has appointed more youths into leadership positions. Before now, when ministers were appointed to the Ministry of Youth, you would see someone who was 60 or 70 years old. Now that is no longer the case,” he said.

In his goodwill message, Israel encouraged Nigerian youths to actively participate in politics.

He noted that President Tinubu has faced criticism, attacks and challenges but has remained steadfast, refusing to compromise on the integrity, development and progress of the Nigerian people.

He said, “Today is not just a gathering of jolly good fellows. Today marks the beginning of something great and important, the official national launch of a youth population platform supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“It is the launch of a movement that the youth wing of the party encourages because we cannot do it alone. We need youths to get involved, and we need more support groups to mobilise people at the grassroots.”

Earlier in his remarks, Uwagboe called on Nigerian youths to take an active role in shaping the nation’s future.

He said REHACMA provides a structured platform for youth engagement, capacity building and support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“REHACMA exists for one clear reason, to sustain hope with action. We are young Nigerians from different political backgrounds who have come together because we believe Nigeria must move forward. We believe in the leadership that is working and in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.