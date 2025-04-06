APC Leaders Preach Unity, Pledge Support For Aiyedatiwa

Share

The leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State have emphasized the need for unity among party members and pledged their support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

At a strategic meeting held in Akure, the State capital, prominent APC stakeholders, including former senators, elders, and political appointees, gathered to deliberate on the progress of the Local Government and the State at large.

The meeting, convened at the instance of the Special Adviser on Health, Simidele Odimayo, brought together party leaders from across Irele Local Government to discuss key developmental issues affecting the area.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the Organizing Committee Segun Akinyode appreciated the leaders for setting aside personal interests to attend the meeting in the interest of peace, unity, and progress.

Odimayo, in his goodwill message, stressed the importance of leveraging the opportunities presented by Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration to fast-track development in Irele.

He highlighted ongoing State projects, particularly in Irele, describing the governor’s efforts in areas such as infrastructure, healthcare, human capacity development, tourism, energy, and youth employment as commendable.

“It is expedient, especially for elders and leaders who are expected to provide candid guidance, to drop our differences and embrace unity,” Odimayo said.

“The time to come together and address the progress of our area is now. A tree cannot make a forest.”

The chairman of Irele Local Government, Jide Akinfe, also commended the Governor for appointing Odimayo, an illustrious son of the Local Government, into his cabinet.

He described the appointment as a demonstration of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to inclusive governance.

Former Senator Yele Omogunwa expressed gratitude to the Governor for recognizing Irele in his appointments and urged Odimayo to promote peace and unity in the Local Government.

APC Chairman in Irele, Z.I. Omoge praised Odimayo’s initiative in calling the meeting, describing it as a commendable step toward uniting the people and achieving meaningful development.

The party’s woman leader, Titilola Omosowo, emphasized the need to prioritize collective development over personal ambition.

She commended Odimayo’s leadership style and expressed optimism for sustained progress.

Former House of Assembly member Segun Ajimotokin called on leaders to rally behind Odimayo, describing his appointment as a reflection of the Governor’s wisdom and commitment to innovation through capable hands.

He warned against the spread of misinformation on social media regarding alleged endorsements and emphasized the importance of collaboration over division.

Former council chairman and Ondo South APC Senatorial Chairman Adewale Akintimehin suggested regular meetings of elders and leaders to strengthen unity and cooperation, a recommendation supported by Sayo Ogunmade and others.

Tobi Nicholas Akinbiola raised concerns about the marginalization of Irele indigenes in recent TESCOM and SUBEB recruitments, blaming it on leadership gaps and urging immediate redress.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

