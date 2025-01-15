APC Leaders, Politicians Storm Maiduguri For Wedding Of Dalori’s Daughters

Share

The members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Deputy National politicians across the country have stoned Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for the upcoming marriage ceremony of the daughter of the APC Deputy National Chairman (North) Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori

Maiduguri has become a beehive of socio-political activities in readiness for the upcoming marriage ceremony of the daughter Ali Dallori, Prominent APC leaders and top politicians, particularly from the north have started arriving at the city in preparation for the January 18 grand wedding ceremony.

Speaking to journalists, the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to Hon Dalori, Hon. Yemi Akinbode said that Dr. Dalori’s daughter, Aisha, will get married to Engr. Musa Lawan Maugonu at the politician’s residence, old GRA, Maiduguri.

As a mark of honour for the Dalori family, hundreds of APC leaders and politicians from across Nigeria, particularly from northern Nigeria have been invited to witness the epoch-making ceremony.

The wedding ceremony will parade bigwig political gladiators like the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kasshim Shettima, who is a personal friend of the father of the bride; the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum; other Governors Members of the national and state assemblies, Ministers, other top government functionaries, bureaucrats and notable private individuals, family and friends from across Nigeria.

Hon. Dalori is delighted to welcome all the guests to the gateway to the Sahel as he gives out his daughter’s hands in marriage.

Also speaking at the wedding, Hon Ali Dalori, “am delighted to welcome you all to Maiduguri, the gateway to the Sahel, in the joy of the celebration of my daughter’s marriage.

“As you celebrate with me, I urge you to make yourself comfortable and enjoy the hospitality of the government and people of Borno State. As you are aware, Borno State is now safe under the leadership of President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babagana Zulum. We are glad we can host our friends and associates in Maiduguri which was once a pariah state in Nigeria.,

“I charged you the good people of Maiduguri to show our friends and guests who have started arriving in friendship and solidarity, the hospitality and rich culture of the people of the El-Kanemi. Let’s showcase the history and culture of our people to the outside world through this cultural event”, the APC leader further said.

Among friends, colleagues and associates of the APC deputy national chairman, who had Maiduguri since the weekend included members of the sub-committees set up by the Central Planning Committee for the ceremony, headed by the Executive Secretary of Borno State Information Technology Development Agency, Engr. Kabir Mohammed Wanori, a long-time friend and political associate of the APC leader.

