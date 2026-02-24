APC Leaders, Govs Recommit To Advancing Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Governors on the platform of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and other leaders of the party have recommitted to boosting grassroots mobilisation in order to promote and advance the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

This came just as the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, said the Tinubu administration has shifted focus from stabilisation in 2025 to acceleration in 2026, with the N58.18 trillion 2026 budget anchoring the new phase.

The governors and other party leaders made the recommitment on Tuesday in Abuja during the PGF Renewed Hope Ambassadors Summit 2026 held at the State House Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa.

Shettima, who represented President Tinubu at the Summit, told the party leaders, governors under the aegis of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), and the Renewed Hope Ambassadors that the moment called for reflection on the administration’s reforms, the sacrifices made, and the responsibilities to translate vision into measurable impact for Nigerians.

“As we advance into 2026, our focus shifts from stabilisation to acceleration. The N58.18 trillion budget shall anchor this new phase. A record capital expenditure, the largest allocation to national security in the history of our country, and prudent revenue projections — we are scaling growth while strengthening resilience,” he said.

The Vice President noted that the administration’s landmark tax reforms were “introduced to protect the vulnerable, encourage enterprise, and entrench transparency in public finance.”

He cited the recent executive order affecting remittances to the federation account, saying it “is designed to safeguard federation revenues, eliminate duplicative structures, curb waste, and ensure that resources are responsibly managed for maximal national benefits.”

Shettima pointed out that from the onset, the Tinubu administration chose the path of honesty and discipline, confronting deep-seated structural distortions, even as he said the decision has “restored fiscal credibility, stabilised the economy, and set the foundation for long-term economic growth.”

“Today, we are seeing clear signs that our reforms have begun to yield results. Inflationary pressures are moderating, fuel prices are easing, and our currency is strong and stable,” he stated.

Noting that the economy was picking up under Tinubu, Shettima said that out of “the seven major investment decisions made in 2025 in Africa, five were drawn in Nigeria,” a development he said showed “the strength, viability, and the promise of the Nigerian economy.”

He, however, observed that no reform could succeed without public understanding and participation, just as he identified the communication gap as “the strategic importance of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors.”

Reminding them of their function and duty, the Vice President said, “This platform shall serve as the avenue for civic engagement. Ambassadors must explain why tough decisions had to be made and how they lead to jobs, security, enterprise, opportunities, and a more stable future.

“They must counter misinformation with facts, replace rumour with evidence, and ensure that Nigerians from across the country have access to the truth. They must also serve as the channel for feedback, bringing community concerns and lived experiences back to government.”

Shettima tasked the Renewed Hope Ambassadors on wider outreach, saying they must “move beyond conference centres to the wards, markets, and campuses across the country.

“This mission is about presence, truth, and trust. Elections are not conducted on social media platforms; they are conducted by Nigerians who will vote.”